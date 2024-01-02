en English
Africa

African Union Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
African Union Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria

In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attacks in Plateau State, North Central Nigeria, the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, has issued a strong condemnation. The attacks, which occurred during the festive season, claimed the lives of 195 individuals, injured about 300, and displaced more than 20,000 from their homes.

A Cry for Peace and Security

The horrific assaults targeted at least 25 communities across three local government areas, with armed militia attacking in large numbers and indiscriminately killing people. The aftermath revealed destroyed homes, vehicles, farms, and other property, leaving behind a trail of devastation and fear.

The Chairperson conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Nigerian government and people, particularly the communities directly impacted by the violence. His words offered a glimmer of hope to those injured, as he wished them a quick recovery. Amidst the turbulence, the state government declared seven days of mourning starting January 1.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increase Sparks Controversy

Support from the African Union

In response to these tragic events, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed the African Union’s solidarity with Nigeria during these challenging times. He reiterated the organization’s complete rejection of terrorism and violent extremism. The Chairperson emphasized the African Union Commission’s commitment to intensifying support for its Member States in their efforts to combat terrorism, aiming for a peaceful and secure continent.

(Read Also: Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Significant Economic and Societal Impacts)

Critical Voices

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Socialist Movement (RSM) has criticized the government for its perceived failure to address the security challenges and complicity in the violence and insurgency. The group called for the formation of united and non-sectarian defense committees to tackle the insecurity. The promise of President Bola Tinubu to address security challenges was noted, but the lack of arrests in connection to the attacks has raised questions about the effectiveness of the government’s response.

Africa Nigeria Terrorism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

