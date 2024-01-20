Afe Babalola Condemns Lax Licensing Practices in Nigeria's University System

In a candid critique, Afe Babalola, the founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), has expressed dissatisfaction with the Nigerian Federal Government's lax approach to issuing operational licenses to university proprietors. The revelation came during a visit from Mohammed Gobir, a former senate leader, and Aliyu Shinkafi, an ex-governor of Zamfara state.

An Epidemic of Subpar Standards

Babalola shed light on the alarming reports of certificate racketeering prevalent in over 107 private universities. The problem, he suggested, is deeply rooted in the government's unchecked licensing practices. He stressed the grave implications of such malpractices on the country's educational integrity, and by extension, its future leaders.

Underfunding and Infrastructure Deficiencies

Among the pressing issues affecting Nigeria's tertiary education system are the ongoing strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), chronic underfunding, and infrastructural deficiencies. Babalola highlighted the lack of proper sanitation facilities in many universities, a concern that further emphasizes the disregard for minimum standards.

ABUAD: A Beacon of Excellence

The founder of ABUAD showcased his commitment to quality education by drawing comparisons to the standards maintained at his university. The institution's Multi-System Hospital was pointed out as a prime example of medical excellence that could potentially minimize the need for medical tourism. Babalola pledged to raise these concerns with the Minister of Education, signaling his intention to play a pivotal role in reforming the sector.

Ex-governor Shinkafi echoed Babalola's sentiments, underscoring the importance of enhancing existing universities instead of hastily creating new ones without adequate infrastructure. Gobir lauded ABUAD's global ranking and its contribution to setting a benchmark in Nigeria's educational landscape.