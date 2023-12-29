en English
Agriculture

Afe Babalola Calls for Revival of Neglected Farm Settlements in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:18 am EST
Afe Babalola Calls for Revival of Neglected Farm Settlements in Nigeria

In a powerful call to action, Aare Afe Babalola, the distinguished founder of Afe Babalola University, has implored the newly elected President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to prioritize the reinvigoration of the country’s ignored farm settlements. This, Babalola believes, is a crucial step towards stimulating Nigeria’s economic revitalization.

Urgent Plea for Agricultural Rejuvenation

The plea came during a recent event held in Ado Ekiti, where Babalola was honoured as the 2024 African Man of the Year in Food Security by the Initiative for Green Sustainability.

In his address, Babalola emphasized the dire condition of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, expressing concern over Nigeria’s declining status as a leading exporter of cocoa and palm oil. This regression, he noted, is primarily due to the lack of adequate focus on agriculture.

Reemergence of Farm Settlements: A Potential Panacea

By resurrecting these farm settlements, Babalola is optimistic that Nigeria can enhance food security, augment agricultural production for local consumption and export, and provide essential raw materials for industrial utilization. He nostalgically recalled the prosperous agricultural policies of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who, as the premier of the defunct Western Region, effectively used farm settlements to generate revenue and foster infrastructure development.

Proposed Measures for Agricultural Revival

Babalola strongly advocated for a significant increase in budgetary allocation to agriculture, the execution of sustainable policies, and the provision of modern farming tools, improved seed varieties, and financial support to farmers. These measures, he argued, would not only revive Nigeria’s agricultural prospects but also create employment opportunities for the youth and alleviate insecurity in the country.

In conclusion, Aare Afe Babalola’s call for agricultural revival is a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s economic recovery. It is now up to the new government to heed the call and harness the country’s agricultural potential for a prosperous future.

Agriculture Economy Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

