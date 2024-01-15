Aerofield Homes Commits to Bolster Odu’a Investment’s Developmental Agenda

Aerofield Homes, a reputable real estate and housing firm, has expressed its commitment to support Odu’a Investment Company Limited, a significant economic development catalyst in the Southwest region of Nigeria. The decision was reached during a courtesy visit by Aerofield Homes to the corporate headquarters of Odu’a Investment, aimed at strengthening ties and exploring potential areas of collaboration.

Aerofield Homes Pledges Support to Odu’a Investment

During the meeting, the management of Aerofield Homes appreciated the remarkable legacy and contributions of Odu’a Investment towards the economic growth of the Southwest region. Armstrong Akintunde, the Chairman and CEO of Aerofield Homes, expressed his firm’s readiness to collaborate and support Odu’a’s strategic initiatives aimed at fostering economic development in the region.

Boosting Foreign Direct Investment in Hospitality

The partnership is expected to leverage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the hospitality industry, despite the challenges such as poor infrastructure, with stakeholders noting the potential for a 400% increase in FDI within the sector. However, Nigeria has seen a significant decline in FDI over the past five years, with a decrease of $470.8 million.

New Leadership Appointments at Odu’a Investment

Akintunde lauded the appointments of Abdulrahman Yinusa as the Group Managing Director/CEO and Yemi Ajao as Executive Director at Odu’a Investment. He commended the leadership under Bimbo Ashiru for bringing in accomplished professionals to drive greater productivity at Odu’a Investment. Akintunde described the appointments as a decisive step to position Odu’a Investment as a leading conglomerate, emphasizing the positive impact of Ashiru’s leadership and innovative strategies introduced to revitalize the conglomerate.

In conclusion, the partnership between Aerofield Homes and Odu’a Investment is anticipated to harness the strengths of both organizations and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the Southwest region, particularly in areas such as real estate, housing development, and other investment opportunities.