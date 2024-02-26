Advocates for Women's Rights Urge Lagos to Reinstate Critical Health Guidelines

On a day that may very well mark a pivotal turn in the fight for women's reproductive rights in Lagos, Nigeria, a collective voice rose above the din of routine life: 150 women's rights and civil society organizations (CSOs) have made a bold appeal to the Lagos State Government. Spearheaded by Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the founding director of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), this coalition has not just voiced a demand; they have ignited a call to action that resonates with the urgency of life and death. Their plea centers around the reinstatement of the Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications, a beacon of hope that was briefly lit on June 29, 2022, only to be extinguished on July 8, 2022. Their campaign, launched through a webinar, seeks not only to restore these guidelines but to expand their provisions to cover cases of incest, rape, and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Advertisment

The Lifeline Suspended

The Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications represented a significant step forward in standardizing medical practices aimed at preserving the lives of pregnant women at risk. Harmonizing with both existing laws and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Section 38, these guidelines sought to address a critical aspect of women's health. However, the suspension of these guidelines has cast a shadow over the future of maternal health in Lagos. The abrupt halt not only stifles progress but also poses a grave risk to countless women, for whom unsafe abortion is a harrowing reality. With complications from unsafe abortions leading to significant untreated health consequences, the suspension stands as a barrier to reducing maternal mortality.

A Call to Action

Advertisment

Amidst the statistics and legal jargon, the heart of this campaign beats with the stories of women whose lives hang in the balance. Unsafe abortion is a major contributor to maternal deaths in Nigeria, a fact underscored by the staggering reality that every six minutes, a Nigerian woman dies as a result of unsafe, illegal abortion. The reinstatement and expansion of these guidelines are not merely administrative adjustments; they are lifesaving measures that recognize the severity of rape, incest, and SGBV as health emergencies. By addressing these issues directly, Lagos can significantly reduce maternal mortality and align with Nigeria's international commitments on women's reproductive rights and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The call for a comprehensive review of the reproductive health curriculum in Nigerian universities further emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to this pressing issue.

Looking Forward

The path forward is fraught with challenges, yet it is paved with the potential for transformative change. The coalition of 150 organizations, united in their resolve, has laid the groundwork for a comprehensive campaign that seeks not only to reinstate vital guidelines but to ensure they encompass the broad spectrum of women's reproductive health needs. As the Lagos State Government contemplates the future of these guidelines, the voices of advocates, healthcare professionals, and, most importantly, the women affected by these policies, echo a clear and compelling message: the time to act is now. The reinstatement and expansion of the Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications stand as a testament to Lagos's commitment to safeguarding the health and rights of its women.