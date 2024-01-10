en English
Business

Advocacy for Wider Participation in Contributory Pension Scheme

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
In a recent event held in Abuja, Mr. Sani Ibrahim Mustapha, a representative of the founder of Contributory Pension and Happy Retirement Advocacy (COPEHRA), made a passionate plea for wider participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The event was geared towards promoting awareness of the benefits of the contributory pension.

Embracing Financial Inclusion

Mustapha underscored the importance of all income earners – including those operating in the informal sector – subscribing to the CPS. By doing so, they would secure a financial safety net for their retirement years. He stressed the inherent risks associated with depending solely on government pensions, given that budgetary priorities such as health, security, and education may not always make room for pension payouts.

States Urged to Reform Pension Systems

Mustapha also used the platform to encourage states that are yet to adopt the CPS to follow in the footsteps of Lagos, Kaduna, Edo, Rivers, and Jigawa states. These states have already reformed their pension systems to include the contributory scheme, providing an example of the benefits it offers. The appeal is hinged on the need to ensure a reliable income for retirees who deserve the government’s support.

Micro Pension Scheme: An Avenue for the Informal Sector

In addition to the CPS, Mustapha highlighted the National Pension Commission’s Micro Pension Scheme. This initiative is designed to promote financial inclusion among informal sector workers, offering them a chance to save for their future and access a percentage of their savings before retirement, if needed. The call for wider participation in the CPS and the Micro Pension Scheme underlines the necessity to provide all workers with a secure retirement income, regardless of their employment sector.

Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

