Human Rights

Adeyanju Condemns Arrest of Social Media Critic VeryDarkMan, Calls for Police Reform

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Deji Adeyanju, a prominent human rights activist and leader of the group Concerned Nigerians, has strongly decried the arrest of social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan.’ His criticism comes in the wake of growing concerns about the misdirection of police resources, as he emphatically urges law enforcement to focus on their primary mandate – ensuring public safety rather than being wielded as a weapon for personal vendettas.

Adeyanju’s reproach targeted the police’s involvement in civil matters that do not pose a direct threat to public welfare, calling it a blatant misuse of resources. This, he lamented, erodes the public’s trust in law enforcement. The activist stressed that the police’s role is not to serve the whims of individuals, but to protect and serve the broader community.

Equal Treatment and Protection Under the Law

The human rights advocate highlighted the need for equal treatment and protection under the law for all citizens, expressing concern that VeryDarkMan‘s arrest could be an indication of bias in the police force. Adeyanju surmises that this could further deepen societal divides, particularly towards individuals from marginalized groups.

Adeyanju called for the police to adopt strategies that build trust and inclusivity within the community. He demanded a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding VeryDarkMan‘s arrest, emphasizing the importance of due process to ensure justice.

In concluding his public statement, Adeyanju expressed solidarity with those unjustly targeted and called for the police to recommit to their primary role of ensuring public safety, fighting crime, and upholding fairness and justice. He underscored the collective responsibility to create a society where the police protect citizens and respect individual rights.

Human Rights Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

