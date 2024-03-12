Adebanjo Advocates for Nigeria's Return to Parliamentary System, Criticizes Presidential Governance

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the deputy leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere, voiced support for Nigeria's return to a parliamentary system of government. Adebanjo argued that the current presidential system is both costly and prone to corruption, likening it to a dictatorship that stifles dissent and concentrates power in the hands of the president.

Presidential System Criticized as Expensive and Authoritarian

Adebanjo criticized Nigeria's presidential system, labeling it as corrupt and overly expensive. He lamented that once elected, the president wields unchecked power akin to a dictator, leaving little room for accountability or opposition. According to Adebanjo, the concentration of power in the presidency under the current system undermines democratic principles and exacerbates governance challenges in Nigeria.

Advantages of Parliamentary System Highlighted

The veteran politician emphasized the benefits of a parliamentary system, citing increased accountability and checks on executive power. Adebanjo praised the role of the prime minister in a parliamentary system, noting that they are held accountable to the parliament and subject to scrutiny by elected representatives. He highlighted the collaborative nature of governance under a parliamentary system, where ministers are drawn from the ranks of elected members, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and oversight.

Calls for Constitutional Reform

Adebanjo urged swift action to implement a parliamentary system in Nigeria, advocating for constitutional reforms to facilitate the transition. He emphasized the need for broader political consensus and public engagement in the reform process, stressing that a return to parliamentary governance could offer a more inclusive and accountable model of government for the nation.