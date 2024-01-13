en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom’s Correctional Facilities

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom’s Correctional Facilities

In Akwa Ibom, a state in Nigeria, a pressing challenge of correctional facility overcrowding is under scrutiny. Mr. Julius Ezugwu, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service Akwa Ibom Command, revealed a startling statistic – out of 2,854 inmates in the state’s four correctional centers, roughly 2,413 are awaiting trial. This overwhelming number of pre-trial detainees exacerbates the overcrowding issue in these facilities.

Unveiling the Issue

Mr. Ezugwu made his statement during a capacity-building workshop for the Akwa Ibom State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC). The workshop, organized in Uyo by the Law Hub Development and Advocacy Centre in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, aimed to address and find solutions for the current predicament.

Call for Legal Reform

The Controller called for the adoption of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in Akwa Ibom. This move, he believes, could help alleviate the issue by accelerating trials and decongesting the correctional centers. The ACJL’s implementation is meant to transform these centers into spaces for reforming convicts rather than merely holding individuals awaiting trial.

Acknowledgment from the Judiciary

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, also weighed in on the matter. She affirmed that integrating the ACJL into the state’s Criminal Justice Law would have a significant impact on the criminal justice system. It would bring about improvements and efficiency, she opined, thereby addressing the overcrowding issue while enhancing the justice delivery system.

0
Human Rights Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
7 mins ago
Pakistan Sends Fourth Aid Consignment to Gaza, Extends Solidarity Amid Crisis
In a significant gesture of solidarity, Pakistan has dispatched its fourth batch of humanitarian aid to beleaguered Gaza. The shipment, comprising 20 tons of essential supplies including surgical and medical equipment, dry food items, and hygiene kits, embarked from Noor Khan Air Base aboard a special Pakistan Air Force flight. The consignment will touch down
Pakistan Sends Fourth Aid Consignment to Gaza, Extends Solidarity Amid Crisis
Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students
31 mins ago
Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students
Inmates Demand Torture Compensation: An Echo for Prison Reform
2 hours ago
Inmates Demand Torture Compensation: An Echo for Prison Reform
Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits
16 mins ago
Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits
Gaza Under Siege: Civilian Havoc Amidst Escalating Bombardment
29 mins ago
Gaza Under Siege: Civilian Havoc Amidst Escalating Bombardment
Inmates Seek Justice: Lawsuit Sheds Light on Systematic Torture in Prisons
30 mins ago
Inmates Seek Justice: Lawsuit Sheds Light on Systematic Torture in Prisons
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
31 seconds
Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Gaborone United and Player Tumisang Orebonye in Financial Dispute: A Deeper Look at Football Transfers
2 mins
Gaborone United and Player Tumisang Orebonye in Financial Dispute: A Deeper Look at Football Transfers
PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hassan Joins PPP for Elections 2024, Alongside Former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain
7 mins
PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hassan Joins PPP for Elections 2024, Alongside Former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain
Uttar Pradesh CM Convenes Video Conference with Rural Representatives: A Dive into the Agenda
9 mins
Uttar Pradesh CM Convenes Video Conference with Rural Representatives: A Dive into the Agenda
Bolivia Pushes for Global Decriminalization of Coca Leaf Amid Surging Drug Trade
10 mins
Bolivia Pushes for Global Decriminalization of Coca Leaf Amid Surging Drug Trade
EU Approves Disability Card Directive: A Significant Stride Towards Equality
10 mins
EU Approves Disability Card Directive: A Significant Stride Towards Equality
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott
11 mins
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
11 mins
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
12 mins
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app