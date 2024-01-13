Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom’s Correctional Facilities

In Akwa Ibom, a state in Nigeria, a pressing challenge of correctional facility overcrowding is under scrutiny. Mr. Julius Ezugwu, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service Akwa Ibom Command, revealed a startling statistic – out of 2,854 inmates in the state’s four correctional centers, roughly 2,413 are awaiting trial. This overwhelming number of pre-trial detainees exacerbates the overcrowding issue in these facilities.

Unveiling the Issue

Mr. Ezugwu made his statement during a capacity-building workshop for the Akwa Ibom State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC). The workshop, organized in Uyo by the Law Hub Development and Advocacy Centre in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, aimed to address and find solutions for the current predicament.

Call for Legal Reform

The Controller called for the adoption of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in Akwa Ibom. This move, he believes, could help alleviate the issue by accelerating trials and decongesting the correctional centers. The ACJL’s implementation is meant to transform these centers into spaces for reforming convicts rather than merely holding individuals awaiting trial.

Acknowledgment from the Judiciary

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, also weighed in on the matter. She affirmed that integrating the ACJL into the state’s Criminal Justice Law would have a significant impact on the criminal justice system. It would bring about improvements and efficiency, she opined, thereby addressing the overcrowding issue while enhancing the justice delivery system.