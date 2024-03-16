Ada Eme's Graceful Exit from Miss World Pageant: Nigeria's Pride Returns Home

Ada Eme returned to the country days back amid a rousing reception after her grand outing at the just concluded 71st Miss World pageant in India. The beauty queen represented Nigeria at the international competition, which was won by Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic. Eme, hopeful of bringing home the Miss World title, unfortunately did not make it to the top 12 contestants, despite making the top 40 finalists out of 117 contestants, following her brilliant speech that earned her the prestigious Head-to-Head challenge title.

Beauty Queen's Reflections

Returning to the country, the beauty queen reminisced on her last moment on the Miss World stage. According to her, it was after she made the top 40 finalists and when she exited from the competition after failing to advance to the top 12. However, Eme felt peace in her heart upon her exit from the competition. "This is because I never treated this pageant like a do or die affair. It was never an act of desperation for me but more of fulfilling a lifelong dream," she enthused.

Life After the Pageant

With the Miss World pageant having come and gone, Eme said life must go on, as she returns to operate her event management company. Meanwhile, Eme's return to the country was greeted with jubilation, dance, and music as her Abiriba natives thronged the Murtala Muhammed International airport, Ikeja, to welcome the queen back home. It was a moment of reflection for Eme as she expressed her gratitude to her people on Instagram. "I have no more tears left in me, I'd have cried in a river. I don't know what I ever did to deserve such a community of people who love me," she wrote.

A New Phase in Her Career

Eme has earned a name for herself, making a great impact on the Miss World pageant stage. And it's expected that she will take her beauty with a purpose project focusing on schistosomiasis to greater heights as she settles down to start a new phase in her career. Her participation in the Miss World pageant not only showcased her beauty and intellect but also highlighted her commitment to her cause, promising a future of continued advocacy and action.