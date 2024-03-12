Accusations of Abandonment Follow Bodija Explosion: Oyo State Government Responds

Residents affected by the Bodija explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, have voiced concerns over what they perceive as neglect by the state government. Following the tragic incident, which claimed lives and caused extensive property damage, affected individuals were initially provided temporary accommodation in hotels by the government.

Advertisment

Plight of Victims

However, some of the victims have lamented alleged mistreatment and abandonment during their stay in the hotels. They highlighted issues such as inadequate meals, harassment by hotel management, and a lack of essential amenities, including electricity.

Call for Government Intervention

Advertisment

Victims like Ayo Ogunlola expressed frustration over the perceived neglect, urging the government to address their plight urgently. They emphasized the need for restoration of basic facilities and adequate support to facilitate their return to normalcy.

Government's Response

In response to the accusations, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, refuted claims of abandonment. He clarified that the government has been actively supporting the victims, spending significant amounts on accommodation, feeding, and medical expenses.

Advertisment

Government's Financial Support

Oyelade disclosed that the government has allocated substantial funds to cater to the needs of the victims, including accommodation expenses amounting to over N160 million. Additionally, the government has covered medical bills and provided security for the victims' properties.

Clarifications on Accommodation and Meals

Advertisment

The commissioner addressed specific allegations, explaining that the relocation of victims to another hotel was prompted by routine fumigation procedures at the initial accommodation. He also clarified that meal provisions were in line with typical hotel practices, with complimentary breakfast and government-provided dinner.

Commitment to Victims' Welfare

Oyelade assured that the government remains committed to supporting the victims and refuted claims of neglect. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being and welfare of those affected by the Bodija explosion.