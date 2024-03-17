Accord Party Suspends Osun State Chairman Over Alleged Misconduct

The Accord Party in Osun State has suspended its chairman, Victor Akande, for alleged anti-party activities, following a resolution reached by six executive committee members during an emergency session held in Ile-Ife.

Advertisment

The suspension of Akande was further ratified by 13 local government chairmen who were present at the meeting, according to a communique signed by all attendees. The party members accused Akande of engaging in party activities without consulting other members of the state executive and acting in a dictatorial manner.

Among the allegations leveled against Akande, the members accused him of divisive behavior that has fractured the party's structure, including forging the signature of the state secretary in a letter written to the national body without the consent of the state working committee. They also claimed that Akande failed to account for palliatives from the state government meant for the party.

Furthermore, Akande allegedly suspended six out of ten members of the state working committees and a majority of Ife/Ijesa Chairmen without proper justification. He was also accused of appointing his woman friend, Oluwakemi Awogbade, as the vice chairman of the party without following due process.

Advertisment

Additionally, Akande was accused of sponsoring another group to form a parallel executive committee, recruiting thugs to assault party candidates in Ife South, and using his position to favor other political parties in the state.

The resolution stated that Akande's suspension would remain in effect until he satisfactorily addresses all allegations against him. However, efforts to reach Akande for comments on the matter were unsuccessful as he did not respond to enquiries.

The suspension of the Osun State Accord Party chairman underscores the internal challenges facing the party and highlights the importance of upholding transparency and accountability within political organizations.