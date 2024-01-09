ACAMB Mourns the Loss of Publicity Secretary, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) mourns the loss of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who passed away on December 17, 2023. Mr. Imoyo died following a brief illness and breathed his last at the First Cardiology in Ikoyi, Lagos. This sorrowful announcement was made by ACAMB’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, with the consent of the bereaved Imoyo family.

Remembering Abdul Kolawole Imoyo

Mr. Imoyo was a distinguished and respected member of ACAMB. His contributions to the Association were significant and his loss leaves a void. The Association expressed its profound sorrow over the sudden departure of such an indispensable personality.

Funeral Details

The Imoyo family, in conjunction with ACAMB, released the details of Mr. Imoyo’s burial. The Service of Songs and Funeral Service are planned for January 17th and 18th, 2024, respectively. However, the interment has been declared private, and will be attended strictly by family members and a few invited guests.

ACAMB’s Tribute

Mr. Imoyo was also the Head of Media Relations at Access Holding, where he demonstrated stellar professional commitment. His demise leaves a considerable gap in the corporate media management landscape and journalism sector. ACAMB pays its heartfelt tribute to Mr. Imoyo, recognising his invaluable contributions and expressing deep condolences to his family.