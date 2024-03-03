Abuja Natives Demand Cultural Preservation Platform at Yunana Dawudu's Biography Launch

During a poignant event in Abuja, indigenous inhabitants have rallied for a dedicated platform to safeguard and celebrate their cultural heritage. This clarion call was made at the book presentation of "Odyssey of A Rootsman: The Biography of Yunana Dawudu", highlighting the urgent need for a forum to discuss their rich history and the challenges threatening their way of life. Mr Richard Daudu and other key figures emphasized that such initiatives would not only foster dialogue and self-reflection but also pave the way for their community's advancement.

Advertisment

Mr Richard Daudu shed light on the marginalization faced by Abuja's original inhabitants, underscoring the importance of storytelling in preserving their legacies. The launch of Yunana Dawudu's biography was celebrated not merely as a book event but as a pivotal moment for cultural affirmation and heritage celebration.

Daudu's sentiments were echoed by Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, who voiced confidence in the current administration's support for indigenous rights.

Legacy and Learning

Sen. Philip Aduda and Mr Abdullahi Candido praised the biography for bridging generational gaps and enriching the understanding of Abuja's development through Dawudu's experiences.

The book was hailed as a beacon for both the old and the young, encouraging the latter to seize present opportunities while appreciating the journeys of their predecessors. It serves as an educational tool for students of social sciences and history, offering invaluable insights into the transformation of Abuja and its impact on indigenous communities.