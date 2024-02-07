Abuja High Court Extends Order Restraining FCTA from Demolishing Businessman's Property

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja has extended its interim order barring the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from trespassing and demolishing the property of Abuja-based businessman, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri. This act of judicial intervention comes as a response to the FCTA's disregard for a previous court order, an action that Justice Charles Agbaza condemned as 'a height of impunity'.

Disobedience of Court Order

Despite the court's initial order, issued on July 7, 2022, the FCTA proceeded with the demolition of Kpokpogri's property. This move, which blatantly flouted the court's directive, sparked a strong reprimand from Justice Agbaza. He emphasized that such disobedience of legal orders undermines the rule of law and creates an atmosphere of lawlessness.

Extended Restraining Order

To prevent further infringement of Kpokpogri's rights, the court extended the validity of the restraining order. This extension ensures that the FCTA cannot continue the demolition until a substantive hearing takes place. The hearing, scheduled for March 26, 2024, will address the core issues of the case and determine the fate of Kpokpogri's property.

Legal Arguments

The plaintiff's counsel, Richard Ebie of Mike Ozekhome's Chambers, countered the FCTA's claim that the court could not restrain a completed act. He argued that the defendants' misconduct cannot be used as a shield against legal repercussions. Ebie's argument underscores the essence of justice: that wrongdoers must not benefit from their unlawful actions.