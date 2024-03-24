Abia State Governor Defends Scrapping Pension Payments for Ex-Governors

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has staunchly defended the recent decision to abolish the payment of pensions to former governors and deputy governors in the state. Speaking at a special presentation following a two-day retreat for IGR stakeholders, Governor Otti emphasized the importance of prioritizing good governance over political entitlements, asserting that politics should not be treated as a business venture.

Advertisment

Rejecting Political Entitlement: Embracing Sacrifice for Public Service

Governor Otti underscored the fundamental principle that public service should be driven by a commitment to the welfare and advancement of the state, rather than personal gain. By discontinuing pension payments to ex-governors and ex-deputy governors, the administration aims to curtail unnecessary expenditure and foster a culture of accountability and responsibility among public officeholders. Governor Otti emphasized the imperative of making sacrifices for the collective good, stressing that serving the state is a privilege that demands selflessness and dedication.

Transitioning Towards Responsible Governance: Ending the Era of Patronage Politics

In advocating for a paradigm shift in political culture, Governor Otti signaled the end of an era characterized by patronage politics and financial inducements. He called for a renewed focus on prudent governance and strategic decision-making aimed at driving sustainable development and progress. By embracing a philosophy of accountability and transparency, Governor Otti seeks to usher in a new era of responsible leadership, where public officials prioritize the interests of the state above personal gain or political expediency.

As Governor Otti reaffirms his commitment to steering Abia State towards a future of prosperity and equitable growth, his stance on pension reform reflects a broader commitment to transforming governance practices and fostering a culture of integrity and service-oriented leadership.