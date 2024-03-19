Abia State Government Secures Loans for 2024 Budget Implementation; Focuses on Infrastructure and Education

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State revealed plans by the state government to secure loans for the implementation of the 2024 Budget during a discussion with journalists in Umuahia. He disclosed that the Islamic Development Bank has approved $125 million for the state, with additional funds from the African Development Bank. Governor Otti emphasized prudent financial management, stating that loans would only be drawn as needed and repaid when liquidity is available.

Commitment to Workers and Pensioners

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration's commitment to wage awards and salary increases for workers, assuring that a committee is in place to address these matters. He also pledged to resolve pension issues promptly, with plans underway to settle outstanding payments to pensioners. Additionally, he emphasized the integrity of local government accounts and highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects led by mayors, signaling continued investment in local development.

Infrastructure and Education Initiatives

Governor Otti outlined key priorities for infrastructure and education in Abia State. He underscored ongoing efforts to rehabilitate roads, improve healthcare services, and enhance the education system. Notably, the state plans to rehabilitate 170 primary schools and 51 secondary schools, aiming for comprehensive upgrades across all educational facilities. Furthermore, Governor Otti emphasized the importance of equipping students with 21st-century skills, including internet literacy, renewable energy knowledge, and digital technology proficiency, to enhance their competitiveness globally.

Focus on Health and Food Security

The state government remains committed to enhancing healthcare delivery and addressing food security challenges. Governor Otti highlighted ongoing initiatives to improve healthcare services and ensure food sufficiency by maximizing agricultural resources. Efforts are underway to cultivate all available lands in Abia State during the planting season, reflecting a proactive approach to agricultural development and food production.

Collaboration and Support

Governor Otti expressed gratitude for the support received from multilateral agencies in advancing the state's development agenda. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable progress and reiterated the government's commitment to leveraging external partnerships for the benefit of Abia State residents. Through prudent financial management, strategic investments, and collaborative efforts, Abia State aims to achieve its development objectives and enhance the well-being of its citizens.