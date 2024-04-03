Abia State Government Plans Contributory Pension Scheme for Civil Servants

The Abia State Government has unveiled plans to introduce a Pension Contributory Scheme for civil servants, aimed at ensuring seamless pension payments and providing pensioners with a sense of belonging.

Key Points:

Initiation of Pension Scheme: The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, announced the decision during a press briefing, revealing that the state government had concluded plans to implement the contributory pension scheme for Abia civil servants. Payment Regularity: The government intends to make pension payments more predictable by ensuring that pensioners are paid on the 28th of every month, aligning with the payment schedule for civil servants. Full Pension Payments: Pensioners will now receive their monthly pension in full, a departure from the previous practice of receiving only half of the amount. Addressing Arrears: The government recently settled pension arrears but recognized that some pensioners were excluded. The Ministry of Finance established a help desk to address issues arising from the payment, ensuring a smooth process. Infrastructure Development: The government also approved the reconstruction of the 3.5-Kilometer Ekeakpara road, enhancing it with a concrete drainage system to improve aesthetics and longevity. Medical Mission Preparation: Efforts are underway for the upcoming Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas Medical Mission in the state. Registration for prospective patients has surged, indicating a substantial workload for medical practitioners involved in performing surgeries.

The Abia State Government's initiatives underscore its commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants and pensioners while prioritizing infrastructure development and healthcare services.