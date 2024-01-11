en English
Military

Abia State Government and Nigerian Army Strengthen Alliance to Bolster Security

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Abia State Government and Nigerian Army Strengthen Alliance to Bolster Security

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has announced the state’s preparedness to collaborate with the Nigerian Army to tackle the prevalent security challenges in the state and the broader South-East region. This declaration was made during a visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

Security as a Pillar of Rebuilding Efforts

Emphasizing the importance of security in the state government’s rebuilding agenda, Governor Otti lauded the existing cooperation between the state government and the Nigerian Army. This partnership, he noted, has played a vital role in combating security issues, particularly in Lokpanta, Umunneochi LGA. Otti highlighted the success of ‘Operation Crush’, an inter-agency intervention spearheaded by the Army, which has been pivotal in the fight against insecurity.

State Support and Military Commitment

The governor assured that the state government has provided the necessary resources for the success of this initiative. He commended the Army’s dedication to maintaining peace and order in Abia State, stating that the relationship with the military is essential for investment and development within the state. Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja acknowledged the improvement in security since Governor Otti assumed office and pledged the Army’s continued support to aid the state government in securing a safe environment for economic development.

Public Support for the Army

Lagbaja requested the governor to encourage public support for the Nigerian Army to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities. This development comes in the wake of the sit-at-home order in South-East Nigeria, which the Army Chief insists can only be curbed through collaborative efforts among critical stakeholders. The Army Chief visited the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Barracks in Ohafia, Abia State, urging the troops to ensure peace returns to the troubled parts of the region while pledging infrastructural development and welfare support under his watch.

The partnership between Abia State and the Nigerian Army is a clear testament to the commitment of both parties to bolster security and ensure economic development within the region. The success of ‘Operation Crush’ and the reduction in insurgency in the region mark significant strides in this effort, and the continued collaboration promises a safer and more secure future for Abia State and the South-East region at large.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

