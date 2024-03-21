Abia Monarch Collaborates with ASEPA for Cleanliness Drive, Emphasizes Community Role

Amid growing concerns over environmental hygiene in urban areas, His Royal Highness Eze Innocent Nwaigwe, Chairman of the Umuahia North Local Government Council of Traditional Rulers, has taken a proactive step by engaging with Mr. Ambrose Jonah, the Deputy General Manager of the Abia State Environmental Sanitation and Protection Agency (ASEPA) Umuahia zone. The meeting, aimed at tackling improper refuse disposal through heightened awareness and sensitization, underscored the pivotal role of community involvement and traditional leadership in fostering a culture of cleanliness.

Reviving Cleanliness through Awareness

Eze Innocent Nwaigwe's advice to the ASEPA Deputy General Manager revolves around the critical need for educating the populace on the environmental and health implications of indiscriminate refuse dumping. Stressing the importance of cleanliness, the monarch suggested the creation of a monitoring team tasked with enforcing adherence to sanitation rules. This initiative seeks not only to curb the prevalent issue of refuse mismanagement but also to instill a sense of responsibility among residents of Umuahia and its environs.

Challenges of Urban Waste Management

The dialogue between the traditional ruler and the ASEPA official highlighted the unique challenges urban centers face regarding waste disposal. The indiscriminate dumping of refuse, especially under the cover of night, exacerbates the sanitation problem, posing grave environmental and public health risks. Eze Nwaigwe proposed leveraging the influence of traditional rulers in urban and rural communities alike to advocate for environmental responsibility, thereby reinforcing the government's efforts to maintain cleanliness.

Community Participation and Enforcement

The proposed strategies include the establishment of a sanitation enforcement team and conducting regular awareness campaigns to educate the public on proper waste disposal practices. By involving traditional rulers and community leaders, ASEPA aims to foster a collaborative approach to waste management, ensuring that environmental sanitation becomes a collective responsibility. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to transforming Abia State into a model of cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

As the partnership between traditional authorities and ASEPA unfolds, the commitment to reviving a culture of cleanliness in Abia State gains momentum. By addressing the root causes of poor waste management and engaging communities in sustainable practices, there is a hopeful prospect for a cleaner, healthier environment. This collaborative effort underscores the vital role of leadership, both traditional and governmental, in rallying communities towards a common goal of environmental preservation and public health protection.