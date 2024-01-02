en English
Africa

Abdulsamad Rabiu: Navigating a $2.5 Billion Hit Amid Naira Devaluation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Abdulsamad Rabiu: Navigating a $2.5 Billion Hit Amid Naira Devaluation

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Nigeria’s second-richest man and the entrepreneurial force behind the BUA conglomerate, grappled with a significant decrease in his net worth in 2023. A reported loss of $2.5 billion saw Rabiu’s wealth plummet from $8.3 billion at the year’s outset, to a year-end valuation of $5.7 billion. The dynamics behind this drastic wealth reduction are largely rooted in the free float policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria, triggering a devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Central Bank Policy and Naira Devaluation

The impact of this policy was far-reaching, driving a 55% depreciation of the national currency. The economic ripple effects of this devaluation were felt acutely by Rabiu, whose standing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was severely impacted. The billionaire lost his position on this closely followed index due to the currency’s decreased value.

BUA Cement’s Market Valuation Dips

Further contributing to Rabiu’s financial setback was a slight dip in the market valuation of BUA Cement, a strategic asset in the billionaire’s portfolio. The company’s market cap moved from N3.31 trillion in 2022 to N3.28 trillion, a subtle yet tangible hit to Rabiu’s wealth.

Strategic Investments Mitigate Losses

Despite these financial hurdles, Rabiu’s strategic foresight and diversified investments provided a buffer. His stake in BUA Foods surged by 197.54%, helping to offset the impact of the naira devaluation and safeguard his overall wealth. This strategic move was pivotal in helping Rabiu weather the storm of these turbulent financial times.

Despite the setbacks, Rabiu retains his title as the second-richest person in Nigeria and holds the fourth position on Forbes’ list of African billionaires. This financial shift occurred within an intense three-month period following the enactment of the naira devaluation policy, reflecting the rapid and unpredictable currents of global finance.

Africa Business Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

