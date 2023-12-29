en English
Nigeria

790 Officers Promoted at NSCDC Lagos State Command

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:49 am EST
790 Officers Promoted at NSCDC Lagos State Command

In a landmark event, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, celebrated the promotion of 790 officers within its ranks. The decoration ceremony, held at the state command’s headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, was a testament to the commitment and dedication of the service members.

Excellence Recognized

State Commandant Usman Alfadarai, during the ceremony, emphasized the need for maintaining professionalism, operational efficiency, and administrative effectiveness. He urged the newly promoted officers to not use their new ranks as a means to intimidate their peers or disregard the corps’ ethical standards. Instead, the commandant encouraged them to be exemplary representatives of the NSCDC.

Government’s Directive

Alfadarai expressed gratitude towards the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, and the top management for recognizing and rewarding the commitment to hard work, discipline, and dedication among the service members. It was noted that the Federal Government had previously directed the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board to promote a total of 32,361 personnel across various ranks, reflecting the government’s focus on rewarding dedication and discipline.

NSCDC’s Mission

The NSCDC, tasked with the protection of lives and property, as well as the enforcement of law and order in Nigeria, is an integral part of the country’s security apparatus. It is hoped that this recent promotion of officers will further enhance the Corps’ ability to fulfill its mission, thereby contributing positively to the country’s security landscape.

Nigeria Security
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

