27-Year Marriage on the Brink: Wife Cites Impotence and Infidelity

A 27-year-long matrimonial bond teeters on the brink of dissolution as Sa’adatu Ayuba, a 43-year-old mother of five, seeks divorce from her husband, Jalija, citing his alleged infidelity and impotence. Married under Islamic law in 1997, the couple now finds themselves before Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman in the Dei Dei Grade I Area Court, forced to confront simmering marital discords that threaten to irrevocably sever their relationship.

Unraveling Ties

According to Sa’adatu, the rift in their marital fabric began to widen two years ago when Jalija allegedly took on a girlfriend. The introduction of this third party into their union, she asserts, not only breached their marital fidelity but also led to Jalija’s impotence, further straining their once harmonious relationship.

The Defense

In a twist to the unfolding drama, Jalija strongly refutes his wife’s allegations of infidelity and impotence. He argues that the woman Sa’adatu accuses him of having an illicit relationship with is in fact his second wife, with whom he shares a child. This, he believes, is a testament to his ability to fulfill his conjugal duties, not just as a husband but also as a man.

Search for Resolution

Caught in a crossfire of allegations and counter-allegations, the couple has been given one week by Judge Suleiman to attempt an amicable resolution to their issues. As the court awaits their return on January 17th, the fate of this 27-year-old marriage hangs in the balance, casting long shadows over the lives of Sa’adatu, Jalija, and their five children.