en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa

The digital landscape in Africa is set for a revolutionary transformation as 21st Century Technologies Limited, a leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company in Nigeria, joins forces with Nexusguard, a global pioneer in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) security solutions. The collaborative effort will witness the establishment of a DDoS scrubbing center in Nigeria, a first of its kind on the continent, intending to provide robust DDoS mitigation services to enterprises and governmental entities across Africa.

Driving Digital Security in Africa

21st Century Technologies, renowned for its innovative solutions, is making strides in enhancing Africa’s digital infrastructure. The establishment of the DDoS scrubbing center is a significant component of these broader efforts. The new facility is set to become the most advanced global digital security point of presence in Africa, providing efficient and reliable DDoS mitigation services to African entities.

Expanding the Digital Infrastructure

But the drive doesn’t stop here. 21st Century Technologies is also planning the development of a Tier 4 data center, a software development center, and an academy as part of its expansion strategy. These facilities aim to empower customers, partners, and the government in Africa to stay secure, competitive, and lead in the dynamic world of digital transformation and engagement.

Aiding Africa’s Digital Leap

With these developments, 21st Century Technologies is not just enhancing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure but also aiding Africa’s leap into the digital future. The collaboration with Nexusguard marks a significant step in ensuring a safer and more secure digital environment for businesses and governments across the continent. As Africa continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like this are pivotal in equipping the region with the tools and infrastructure needed to navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities of the digital age.

0
Africa Nigeria
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
28 mins ago
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
In the shifting sands of global and local developments, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, the political landscape in the United States, and the financial landscape worldwide are major points of focus. From the bustling markets of Dubai, ‘Daybreak Middle East Africa’ broadcasts crucial updates and insightful interviews. The program offers a unique lens
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
59 mins ago
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
1 hour ago
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
50 mins ago
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
Argentina's 'Open Skies' Initiative: A Potential Model for East Africa's Aviation Industry
55 mins ago
Argentina's 'Open Skies' Initiative: A Potential Model for East Africa's Aviation Industry
Afroclassic: Ugandan Musicians' Global Reach with Unique Musical Blend
55 mins ago
Afroclassic: Ugandan Musicians' Global Reach with Unique Musical Blend
Latest Headlines
World News
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
12 seconds
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
30 seconds
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
41 seconds
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
41 seconds
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
48 seconds
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
58 seconds
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
59 seconds
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
Senator Chandler Calls Out Iran's Alleged Role in Funding Middle East Terrorism
1 min
Senator Chandler Calls Out Iran's Alleged Role in Funding Middle East Terrorism
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
5 mins
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
53 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app