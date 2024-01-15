21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa

The digital landscape in Africa is set for a revolutionary transformation as 21st Century Technologies Limited, a leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company in Nigeria, joins forces with Nexusguard, a global pioneer in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) security solutions. The collaborative effort will witness the establishment of a DDoS scrubbing center in Nigeria, a first of its kind on the continent, intending to provide robust DDoS mitigation services to enterprises and governmental entities across Africa.

Driving Digital Security in Africa

21st Century Technologies, renowned for its innovative solutions, is making strides in enhancing Africa’s digital infrastructure. The establishment of the DDoS scrubbing center is a significant component of these broader efforts. The new facility is set to become the most advanced global digital security point of presence in Africa, providing efficient and reliable DDoS mitigation services to African entities.

Expanding the Digital Infrastructure

But the drive doesn’t stop here. 21st Century Technologies is also planning the development of a Tier 4 data center, a software development center, and an academy as part of its expansion strategy. These facilities aim to empower customers, partners, and the government in Africa to stay secure, competitive, and lead in the dynamic world of digital transformation and engagement.

Aiding Africa’s Digital Leap

With these developments, 21st Century Technologies is not just enhancing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure but also aiding Africa’s leap into the digital future. The collaboration with Nexusguard marks a significant step in ensuring a safer and more secure digital environment for businesses and governments across the continent. As Africa continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like this are pivotal in equipping the region with the tools and infrastructure needed to navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities of the digital age.