Business

2024 UR³ Conference: A Resilience Summit for Achievers and Aspiring Achievers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
2024 UR³ Conference: A Resilience Summit for Achievers and Aspiring Achievers

On January 19 and 20, the 2024 edition of the Unveil, Review, Redefine & Relaunch (UR3) conference, a resilience summit, will unroll in Lagos, hosted by the influential figure, Stephanie Kadiri, known in the circles as ‘StephREDD.’

Platform for Resilience and Growth

The UR3 conference is more than just a gathering. It’s a vibrant platform for achievers and aspiring achievers to connect, exchange ideas, and draw inspiration from mentors and peers. This event is tailored for individuals and organizations seeking to advance in career development, entrepreneurship, leadership, or to cope with life’s myriad disruptions. The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Navigating & Evolving Beyond Disruption,’ encapsulates the spirit of resilience and evolution it aims to instill in attendees.

Hosted at Alliance Francaise Lagos

The event will be held at Alliance Francaise Lagos, a cultural hub that fosters creativity and intellectual exchange. However, the reach of the conference extends beyond physical boundaries. Participants globally can tune in to the wisdom and insights shared at the conference via live streaming, making the event accessible and inclusive.

Speakers from Diverse Fields

The conference will feature speakers with notable achievements from various fields. Among them are names like Charlotte Kemp, Real Warri Pikin, and Azeez Amida, who have etched their marks in coaching, banking, education, and entertainment. Their stories will serve as a beacon of inspiration, guiding the attendees towards their goals.

StephREDD, the host of the UR3 conference, with over 18 years of experience in human resources and coaching, aims to guide individuals and organizations towards resilience, self-reinvention, and societal impact. Amid the tumultuous waves of economic hardship, StephREDD’s vision is to foster an environment that empowers individuals and communities to bounce back stronger and more determined.

Resilience Strategies and Psychosocial Support

The summit also offers resilience strategies, coping mechanisms, and psychosocial support to its attendees. It is not just about overcoming challenges; it’s about equipping oneself with tools to navigate through them. After all, in the face of adversity, it is resilience that enables us to rise again and chart a path towards success.

Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

