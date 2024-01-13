2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Governor Abiodun Honors Nigerian Armed Forces’ Sacrifices

On the occasion of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State paid homage to the Nigerian Armed Forces’ unwavering bravery and selflessness. The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at a special Jumat Service, acknowledged the sacrifices made by the military personnel in preserving the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria.

Commitment to Security and Peace

Emphasizing the importance of a stable and secure environment for development, Governor Abiodun pledged his administration’s undying support for the security forces. He further called upon the citizens to reaffirm their commitment to the fundamental values for which the nation’s heroes fought. This, he stressed, was essential to ensure that their sacrifices were not made in vain.

A Tribute to Heroes Past and Present

During his sermon, Sheik Taofeek Amolegbe highlighted the supreme sacrifices made by those who died in conflicts such as the Civil War and the Second World War. He stressed the importance of remembrance as a tribute to their lasting legacy. The Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, offered fervent prayers for the deceased and those currently serving in the Armed Forces.

The Courage and Dedication of the Nigerian Army

Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Toyin Taiwo commended the courage and dedication of the army, praying earnestly for their protection. Governor Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the security architecture of the state, recognizing the critical role played by the Armed Forces and other paramilitary agencies in maintaining peace and security.

As the nation marked the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the commitment and sacrifice of the Nigerian Armed Forces were duly recognized, highlighting the importance of their role in a peaceful and unified Nigeria.