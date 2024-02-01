2023 Survey Reveals Challenges in Nigeria's Electricity Infrastructure

A recent survey conducted in Nigeria has shed light on the prevalent challenges in the country's electricity supply and billing system. The study, which was performed in 2023, revealed that a significant 62% of respondents without a power meter at home are subjected to either estimated billing or direct billing for their electricity usage. This methodology, bereft of a metered assessment, could lead to inaccuracies and potential overcharging, highlighting a critical problem in the electricity consumption calculation process.

The Reliance on Non-Metered Billing

This extensive reliance on non-metered methods underscores a fundamental issue in the Nigerian power sector. The survey results showed that 43% of the total respondents did not possess a power meter at their residence. This absence of a metering infrastructure indicates a systemic shortcoming that could lead to billing irregularities and disputes.

Turning to Alternative Power Sources

The infrastructure inadequacies extend beyond billing issues. Approximately 20% of the respondents reported using generators as their primary source of power. This reliance on alternate power sources is indicative of the deficiencies in the electricity supply infrastructure, which is unable to cater to the needs of a significant portion of the populace.

Complete Lack of Power Access

The survey's findings also exposed a sobering reality. A small, yet significant, 3% of respondents reported not using any form of power supply. This statistic suggests a complete lack of access to electricity for some Nigerians, signifying a crucial area for improvement and intervention.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed a 2.08 percent growth in power users in the third quarter of 2023, with 240,000 more power users than the second quarter. This rise, coupled with the increased number of metered and estimated electricity customers, implies a growing demand for improved electricity services and a pressing need to address the existing challenges.