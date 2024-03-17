14 Soldiers Brutally Slain in Delta State: Investigation Underway

In a devastating turn of events, the tranquil community of Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State has been thrust into mourning following the gruesome discovery of fourteen lifeless bodies of slain soldiers. Led by Major General Jamal Abdussalam of the 6th Division Nigerian Army, a joint task force operation uncovered the bodies in the early hours of March 16, 2024, sending shockwaves through the region.

Advertisment

Violent Demise and Horrific Scenes

The soldiers, who met their tragic end in a violent and barbaric manner, bore harrowing wounds, with some reportedly beheaded, while others had their stomachs and hearts brutally removed. The discovery of the bodies, including that of the commanding officer and two majors found near the NDDC jetty, paints a grim picture of the brutality inflicted upon these brave servicemen.

Immediate Response and Stringent Measures

Advertisment

In response to the heinous incident, the 6th Division Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Major General Jamal Abdussalam, swiftly cordoned off communities in Bomadi and Ughelli South. Working in tandem with the 63rd Brigade stationed in Asaba, the Delta State capital, authorities have initiated rigorous security measures to apprehend perpetrators and maintain public safety.

Calls for Justice and Accountability

The tragic loss of four senior officers and twelve soldiers has sparked outrage and calls for justice across the nation. The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the imperative of holding accountable those responsible for perpetrating such heinous acts.

As communities grapple with grief and shock in the aftermath of this senseless violence, the pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability remains paramount. The nation mourns the loss of these brave soldiers and stands in solidarity with their families and colleagues as they seek closure and redress in the wake of this tragedy.