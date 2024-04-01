107 Companies, Including Dangote and Mikano, Benefit from Tax Exemption

Despite the Federal Government's efforts to curtail tax exemptions and boost revenue, 107 companies, including prominent entities like Dangote and Mikano International, continue to enjoy tax exemptions, according to the latest Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) reports released by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

The reports revealed that the number of beneficiaries enjoying Pioneer Status under the Industrial Development Income Tax Act increased by 24, from 83 in the first quarter of 2023 to 107 firms by the fourth quarter of the same year. This program offers companies exemption from income tax for a specified period, either fully or partially.

While the government has expressed intentions to review and reduce tax waivers granted to companies operating in Nigeria, data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) annual reports indicated that approximately 71 companies enjoyed N390.26 billion pioneer status incentives between 2021 and 2022.

These tax incentives aim to stimulate investments in the economy and encourage the establishment of pioneer businesses. However, they have been a subject of contention due to the significant revenue loss incurred by the government each year.

The Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of tax waivers in line with previous administration plans. He highlighted the committee's commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in granting incentives.

Despite criticisms surrounding tax incentives, officials of the commission defended the program, stating that it aims to attract foreign investments into the country. Lovina Kayode, the Head of Incentives Administration, emphasized the stringent procedures involved in granting incentives, ensuring that only deserving companies benefit.

Kayode revealed plans to publish impact reports assessing the effectiveness of the pioneer status program in promoting investments and job creation. This initiative aims to provide transparency and accountability in the allocation of tax incentives.

Economic experts stressed the importance of tax waivers in driving economic growth but called for transparency and objective criteria in granting them. Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, highlighted the role of incentives in stimulating investments and job creation, emphasizing the need for policies that support economic growth.

While tax incentives remain a vital tool for attracting investments, the government faces the challenge of balancing revenue generation with economic development. As Nigeria navigates these complexities, ensuring transparency and accountability in the allocation of tax incentives will be crucial for fostering sustainable economic growth.