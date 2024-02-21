Nigeria to Revive Cash Transfers Amid Economic Crisis, Targeting 15 Million Households

In the heart of Nigeria, amidst the bustling markets and quiet rural villages alike, a glimmer of hope emerges for millions grappling with the harsh realities of an economic downturn. The Nigerian federal government, in a decisive move to combat the soaring prices of goods and food items, has announced plans to reinstate direct cash transfers to its poorest and most vulnerable citizens.

This bold initiative, as disclosed by Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by approximately 15 million households across the nation.

he decision to reboot the cash transfer program comes at a crucial time for Nigeria, a country where the depreciating value of the naira and climbing costs of living have pushed millions to the brink. With an existing 3 million beneficiaries, the expansion seeks to extend its reach to an additional 12 million households.

Minister Edun, speaking at a ministry retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, emphasized the necessity of this intervention. "Given the way the rates have gone, there are probably another 12 million people, households that can benefit from that payment," Edun remarked, highlighting the severity of the economic strain on the populace.

Technology at the Forefront

Ensuring the effectiveness and transparency of these direct cash transfers is paramount. To this end, the ministry has committed to leveraging technology to streamline the process. By moving away from manual procedures, the aim is to facilitate seamless payments directly to the beneficiaries.

"We have experts in technology," Edun noted, "the commitment was to make sure that we use technology to ensure that we have a seamless payment, a seamless movement between the registered and the direct beneficiaries, without any manual processes in between." This approach not only promises efficiency but also addresses potential delays in disbursing the much-needed financial aid.