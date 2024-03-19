Nigeria Customs Set to Boost Trade with AEO Fast-Track Clearance Program Starting April 15, 2024

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of goods clearance at Nigerian ports by announcing the implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) 5 programme, aimed at expediting the clearance of goods imported into the country. The initiative, disclosed by the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Adewale Adeniyi during a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja, is set to commence on April 15, 2024, marking a pivotal move in the nation's trade facilitation efforts.

In a bid to address the challenges of smuggling and illegal activities that have long plagued Nigerian ports, the AEO programme is designed to foster collaboration between the NCS, other government agencies, and experts in the field.

This collaborative effort is aimed at streamlining the process of goods clearance, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business within and around Nigerian ports. Adeniyi emphasized the programme's comprehensive approach, stating that it "cuts across virtually every player in the sector," from exporters and importers to regulatory agencies and customs itself.

Pilot Programme Launch

As a precursor to the full-scale rollout, a pilot programme is scheduled to begin on April 15, 2024. This pilot phase will involve key stakeholders in the international supply chain, including importers, exporters, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), customs license agents, logistics operators, and government agencies.

The aim is to evaluate the effectiveness and visibility of the AEO programme, identify potential challenges, and fine-tune processes based on feedback from these stakeholders. According to Awa Nnenna, Chief Superintendent of Custom and Project Manager of the AEO programme, this initiative is designed to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to international standards in customs clearance processes.

Economic Growth and Support

The anticipated benefits of the AEO programme are significant, with expectations of expedited customs clearance procedures and the establishment of mutual trust between customs authorities and accredited operators. By facilitating smoother trade operations, the programme aims to stimulate economic growth and contribute positively to Nigeria's GDP and foreign exchange reserves.

Key figures from the Nigeria Shippers Council and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have expressed their confidence in the programme's potential to foster economic development and create a more conducive environment for business growth and development in Nigeria.