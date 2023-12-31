en English
Military

Suspected Jihadist Attacks in Niger Claim Eleven Lives Amid Relative Calm

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:29 am EST
Suspected Jihadist Attacks in Niger Claim Eleven Lives Amid Relative Calm

Eleven lives were lost in a sudden assault by suspected jihadists on the villages of Amara and Loudji in Niger, close to the Burkina Faso border on December 31, 2023, as reported by Niger’s defence ministry. The attackers, who arrived on motorcycles, disturbed a period of relative calm that had been observed in the region. This tranquillity followed a series of successful operations by the Nigerien army against militants.

Unanticipated Attacks Amid Relative Calm

The villages of Amara and Loudji, situated 30 kilometers southeast of Bankilare, bore the brunt of the unexpected attacks. The assaults constitute a stark contrast to the recent peaceful period in the region, a result of effective campaigns by the Nigerien army against militant activities.

Continuing Threats in the Region

Despite the relative calm, the threats persist. The defence ministry disclosed that a soldier lost his life and five others were injured when their patrol vehicle hit a mine in Ouro Gueladjo, located 70 kilometers from the capital, Niamey, on the preceding Friday. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Niger in securing the region.

Military Control and Security Efforts

Niger has been under military control since a coup in July and the recent operations are part of efforts to normalize the security situation in the country. The region has seen a reduction in jihadist attacks compared to the period before the military took power. However, the deadliest attack since the coup resulted in the deaths of 29 soldiers in western Niger, signifying the still-present dangers.

The incidents underline the continued struggles of Niger in combating jihadist insurgency along its borders with Burkina Faso and Mali, countries also governed by military regimes. The recent attacks serve as a reminder that despite significant progress, the region remains vulnerable to such threats.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

