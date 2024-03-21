US Sanctions Nicaragua's Attorney General for Role in Political Persecution Amid Ongoing Civil Unrest

The United States Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on Nicaragua's Attorney General, Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina, citing her involvement in the government's crackdown on political prisoners and suppression of civil society. Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, accused Morales Urbina of abusing her office to spearhead a campaign aimed at quelling dissent, including unlawfully seizing properties from political adversaries of President Daniel Ortega's administration.

Advertisment

Escalation of Civil Unrest

Protests against Ortega's government first erupted in 2018 over plans to reduce welfare benefits but quickly evolved into widespread opposition against the former Marxist guerilla leader, who has been in power since 2007. The situation took a dramatic turn in 2023 when Ortega deported 222 political prisoners to Washington, branding them traitors and stripping them of their right to hold public office or Nicaraguan citizenship. This move, according to the U.S. Treasury, highlights the regime's ongoing strategy to silence opposition.

International Response

Earlier this month, the State Department announced additional measures against Nicaragua, including arms restrictions and limitations on the import and export of U.S.-origin weaponry and defense services. These actions represent a concerted effort by the U.S. to hold the Ortega regime accountable for its continuous infringement of human rights and suppression of political freedom. Moreover, U.S. Senators including Ted Cruz and Katie Britt have urged President Biden to impose targeted sanctions against Nicaragua, following the regime's repeated violations of religious freedoms and the arrest of pastors and American citizens associated with a Christian organization.

While the sanctions specifically target Morales Urbina and her role in the political crackdown, they underscore a growing international concern over Nicaragua's direction under Ortega. The deportation of political prisoners and the suppression of dissenting voices have raised alarm bells about the country's adherence to democratic principles and human rights.