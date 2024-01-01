Pope Francis Criticizes Nicaraguan Government’s Crackdown on Catholic Church

In an act of unprecedented critique, Pope Francis voiced his concern over the Nicaraguan government’s crackdown on the Catholic Church during his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican on January 1, 2024. The Pope’s remarks come in response to the recent detainment of twelve priests and a bishop, escalating a situation that has seen the Church in Nicaragua under increasing pressure since national demonstrations in 2018.

Pope Francis Calls for Dialogue

The leader of the Catholic Church called for dialogue to resolve the ongoing situation. Pope Francis emphasized his prayers and support for the church and its members in Nicaragua, expressing distress over the government’s actions. The Pope’s call for dialogue serves as a reminder of the Church’s commitment to peace and reconciliation in the face of adversity.

Escalating Tensions in Nicaragua

President Daniel Ortega’s government has been tightening its grip on the Catholic Church since 2018, following national demonstrations during which the Church called for justice for the protest victims and early elections. The situation took a darker turn in 2023 with the closure of a Jesuit-run university and the conviction of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a critic of Ortega, for treason without a trial.

International Repercussions of the Crackdown

Vatican officials have likened the conflict with Nicaragua to some of the worst since the Cold War. The Vatican embassy in Nicaragua was ordered to close in 2022, and the Vatican nuncio was expelled. Ortega’s administration, which has been suppressing dissent since the 2018 protests, is facing increasing international isolation. The situation in Nicaragua has drawn attention to the broader issue of government repression of the Church and its implications for religious freedom worldwide.

