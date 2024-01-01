en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Pope Francis Criticizes Nicaraguan Government’s Crackdown on Catholic Church

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Pope Francis Criticizes Nicaraguan Government’s Crackdown on Catholic Church

In an act of unprecedented critique, Pope Francis voiced his concern over the Nicaraguan government’s crackdown on the Catholic Church during his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican on January 1, 2024. The Pope’s remarks come in response to the recent detainment of twelve priests and a bishop, escalating a situation that has seen the Church in Nicaragua under increasing pressure since national demonstrations in 2018.

Pope Francis Calls for Dialogue

The leader of the Catholic Church called for dialogue to resolve the ongoing situation. Pope Francis emphasized his prayers and support for the church and its members in Nicaragua, expressing distress over the government’s actions. The Pope’s call for dialogue serves as a reminder of the Church’s commitment to peace and reconciliation in the face of adversity.

(Read Also: Pope Francis Condemns Violence Against Women in New Year Homily)

Escalating Tensions in Nicaragua

President Daniel Ortega’s government has been tightening its grip on the Catholic Church since 2018, following national demonstrations during which the Church called for justice for the protest victims and early elections. The situation took a darker turn in 2023 with the closure of a Jesuit-run university and the conviction of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a critic of Ortega, for treason without a trial.

(Read Also: Pope Francis Stands Against Violence Towards Women Amid Italy’s Introspection)

International Repercussions of the Crackdown

Vatican officials have likened the conflict with Nicaragua to some of the worst since the Cold War. The Vatican embassy in Nicaragua was ordered to close in 2022, and the Vatican nuncio was expelled. Ortega’s administration, which has been suppressing dissent since the 2018 protests, is facing increasing international isolation. The situation in Nicaragua has drawn attention to the broader issue of government repression of the Church and its implications for religious freedom worldwide.

In related news, the report also mentioned Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s involvement in election campaign debates over its overseas investments and the implications of tensions with China on Taiwan’s investment climate.

Read More

0
International Relations Nicaragua
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Intensified Israeli Control Over West Bank Draws Parallels to Apartheid

By Salman Khan

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands

By Geeta Pillai

Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead ...
@Economy · 26 mins
Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead ...
heart comment 0
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year's Address
From Changi Airport to Spotify: Halynne Shi’s Career Transition

By Nimrah Khatoon

From Changi Airport to Spotify: Halynne Shi's Career Transition
Global New Year’s Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
51 seconds
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 min
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
2 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
4 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
4 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
5 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
5 mins
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
6 mins
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
7 mins
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 min
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
19 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
26 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
30 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app