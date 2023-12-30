Nicaraguan Government Intensifies Crackdown on Catholic Church: Nine Priests Detained

In a sweeping move that has rattled the international community, the Nicaraguan government has detained nine Catholic priests within a week, escalating its ongoing crackdown on the Catholic Church. This comes on the heels of Pope Francis’s critique of President Daniel Ortega’s regime, which he labeled a “gross dictatorship”, leading to Nicaragua severing ties with the Vatican.

Detentions Linked to Jailed Bishop

The arrestees include two priests who were taken into custody for publicly praying for Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a vocal critic of President Ortega. Alvarez was convicted of treason earlier this year and sentenced to 26 years in prison. However, the Nicaraguan government has remained silent, providing no official statements regarding the alleged crimes or reasons for the arrests of these men of the cloth.

(Read Also: Crackdown on Religious Freedom: Nicaraguan Regime Detains Vicar General)

Intensifying Crackdown on the Church

The recent spate of arrests includes two high-ranking priests with connections to Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the archbishop of Managua, who has so far refrained from making any public statements about the situation. These arrests mark a significant escalation in the Ortega government’s campaign against the Catholic Church, a conflict that has grown in intensity following critical remarks from Pope Francis.

((Read Also: Nicaragua’s Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrested)

Persecution Under Ortega’s Regime

Martha Patricia Molina, an exiled Nicaraguan researcher, notes that currently, at least 11 members of the Catholic clergy are imprisoned in Nicaragua. Molina attributes this to the increased persecution of the Church under Ortega’s rule. Over the past five years, the Catholic Church has reportedly endured 756 attacks, with 291 of those taking place in 2023 alone. Such figures highlight the severity and extent of the government’s crackdown.

In this climate of fear and repression, the international community awaits further developments, with the hope that the voice of reason and human rights might yet prevail. While the world watches, the Nicaraguan people and the Catholic Church remain caught in the crossfire of political power and religious conviction.

Read More