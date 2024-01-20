Nicaragua Expels Three More Priests Amid Ongoing Repression of the Catholic Church

Under the regime of Daniel Ortega, the Nicaraguan government has amplified its repression of the Catholic Church, expelling three more priests from the Diocese of Leon. These priests, Father Ezequiel Buenfil, Father Jose Miguel Figueroa, and Father David Perez, have been ousted following the revocation of the legal status of the Missionary Consecrated Foundation of the Most Holy Savior.

The Broadening Repression

This latest expulsion forms part of a larger campaign against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. Since 2020, over 200 religious individuals, including bishops and nuns, have been exiled and 39 incarcerated. The government's actions have significantly reduced the presence of the Catholic Church in the country. The Diocese of Matagalpa alone has lost 40% of its priests, with an overall decrease in clergy by 20% since 2020.

The Fallout

The ongoing persecution has left many parishes with young and inexperienced priests, destabilizing the church's diocesan structures. The cancellation of the legal status of the Missionary Consecrated Foundation of the Most Holy Savior, active in Nicaragua since 2018, has placed its properties at risk of state confiscation.

The Government's Stand

Vice President Rosario Murillo has publicly rejoiced over the expulsion of priests, marketing it as the ousting of "hatred." The regime's actions have drawn international condemnation and the United States has imposed sanctions. Despite this, the Nicaraguan government continues its persecution of the Church and other Christian communities, posing a significant cause for concern.