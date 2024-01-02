en English
Nicaragua

A Tale of Compassion: Woman Rescues Abandoned Horses Amid Rising Animal Cruelty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
On the shores of San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, Yasenia Perez, a Cuban native, is waging a personal war against the neglect and abandonment of horses. It is here, far from her native Cuba and her former home in Canada, that she has chosen to write a different chapter for these majestic creatures. Perez’s unique story unfolded in the public eye in October, when her dedication to these animals gained significant attention.

Embarking on a Mission

Perez’s journey began with a single horse named Oreo. Found in a state of neglect and in poor health, Oreo was a victim of human indifference. His owner had died, and he had been left to fend for himself. Oreo’s plight, however, was about to change. Perez took him in, addressed his dental issues – common in horses – and decided to keep him. This initial rescue led Perez to open her home and heart to other abandoned horses.

An Unusual Home

Yasenia Perez’s home is not your typical residence. It has been carefully modified to cater to the needs of her equine guests. She was also given a field, allowing her horses more space to roam and run freely. But her love for animals doesn’t stop with horses. Her household is a veritable zoo, with five horses, eight cats, and four dogs.

Highlighting a Larger Issue

The story of Perez and her horses is a stark reminder of a larger issue plaguing Nicaragua. Horses, often used by families for work and in the tourism industry, are callously discarded when they fall ill or outlive their usefulness. Perez’s efforts, while significant, are but a drop in the ocean. Yet, in the face of this bitter reality, her compassion shines through, a beacon of hope for these abandoned animals.

In a parallel story of neglect and cruelty, a 75-pound terrier mix named Cornell was found in Freeport bearing 17 stab wounds. The dog was rushed to a Hempstead animal shelter in a critical condition. Identification was lacking, and there were no indications of his involvement in dog fighting. The horrific incident underscores the urgency for justice and accountability in cases of animal cruelty. A petition is currently circulating, urging the District Attorney to prioritize the case and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

