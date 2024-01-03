New Zealand’s Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

In the final curtain call of 2023, New Zealand’s economic landscape paints a tableau of resilience and cautious optimism. Despite a challenging winter and the cessation of pandemic stimulus measures, the nation’s net household wealth clocks in at an impressive 2.2 trillion NZD. Though this signifies a dip from the pandemic peak, it underscores the strength of the Kiwi economy in uncertain times.

Unraveling the Economic Tapestry

The decline in wealth finds its roots primarily in the fluctuations of the housing market and retirement funds. Yet, it’s important to note that the unemployment rate remains low at 3.4%, a testament to the country’s enduring job market. Furthermore, average wages have seen a 7.6% uplift, a stride that has, remarkably, outpaced inflation.

However, a sense of economic unease is palpable among the populace, potentially stemming from political factors, housing prices, and the psychological impact of economic forecasts often lagging behind reality. In this scenario, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner’s ‘Misery Index’—an amalgamation of inflation and unemployment rates to measure public hardship—provides a unique perspective. The index is not at a historical high, largely owing to secure employment.

A Glimpse into the Crystal Ball

Recent economic data has outperformed expectations, prompting some economists to forecast a ‘soft landing’ for the economy. This prediction, albeit laden with potential pitfalls such as an oil shock or adverse weather, paints a hopeful picture for the future.

The 2024 Global SWF Annual Report, a comprehensive study of sovereign investors, throws the spotlight on the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super). With returns exceeding 10% per annum, NZ Super emerges as one of the top-performing funds, boding well for the country’s financial future.

Stepping into 2024 with Cautious Optimism

As New Zealand ushers in 2024, economists view the economic outlook with a sense of measured optimism. The ratio of job openings to unemployed individuals is nearing pre-pandemic levels, indicative of a high demand for labor. With inflation metrics improving and the core PCE price index hovering close to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, the stage is set for potential rate cuts in the coming year.

As the country navigates its economic journey, the overarching sentiment leans towards cautious optimism. The potential for falling inflation and interest rates, without a detrimental impact on growth or employment, offers a glimmer of hope. As New Zealand steps into the new year, the world watches with bated breath, rooting for this island nation to continue its economic resilience.