Woman Jailed for Disrespecting Judge, Claims Name is 'Artificial Construct'

Megan Dale Gordon, in a remarkable courtroom drama, faced the consequences of her actions in Nelson District Court, New Zealand, after showing unprecedented disrespect towards Judge Jo Rielly. Calling the judge a liar, using her first name, and speaking over her during a defended hearing, Gordon was sentenced to 21 days in prison for contempt. This decision came following an incident last year where she attempted to evade police at a checkpoint, leading to a series of charges against her.

Unruly Behavior in Court

Gordon's courtroom conduct quickly spiraled out of control as she repeatedly ignored Judge Rielly's directions, spoke over her, and accused her of lying. Her refusal to adhere to courtroom decorum or to leave the court to reconsider her position led to her being placed in custody. Gordon's behavior worsened upon her return to court, culminating in a contempt citation. Despite being offered opportunities to apologize and rectify her actions, Gordon doubled down on her disrespect.

Background and Charges

The charges against Gordon stem from a July 5 incident the previous year, where she approached a police breath alcohol checkpoint and, upon seeing the police, attempted to drive away, ultimately leading to a chase. Gordon resisted arrest, refused to undergo a breath test, and was eventually pepper-sprayed and taken into custody. Known for her views challenging the validity of New Zealand law, Gordon attempted to argue her way out of the charges, further complicating her legal situation.

Judicial Decision and Sentencing

Judge Rielly, tasked with the difficult decision of sentencing a middle-aged woman to prison for disruptive behavior, emphasized the need for Gordon to understand the gravity of her actions. Initially considering a four-week prison term, Judge Rielly sentenced Gordon to 21 days, highlighting the importance of courtroom respect and adherence to legal processes. Gordon's actions not only disrespected the judiciary but also disrupted the legal proceedings, warranting the sentence she received. Her sentencing on the driving matters is scheduled for the following month.