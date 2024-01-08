en English
Fire

Wildfire Near Miss in Mackenzie Basin Sparks Urgent Warning from Firefighter: Residents Cautioned as Danger Looms

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
In the tranquil landscapes of the Mackenzie Basin, New Zealand, a scare of potential wildfire devastation recently sent a chill down the spines of residents. A fire, initiated on a residential property in Manuka Terrace, was driven by an easterly wind, spreading across a kilometer of grassland and edging ominously towards homes. The blaze was curtailed before it could wreak havoc, thanks to the tenacity of firefighters from five brigades and the aerial support from two helicopters.

The Potential Catastrophe Averted

Rob Hands, District Fire and Emergency manager, underlined the potentially disastrous outcome had the wind direction been adverse. The fire could have engulfed wilding pines and reached approximately 80 properties, taking over a week to extinguish. The incident stirred memories of the catastrophic 2020 wildfire that damaged or destroyed around half of the homes in the Lake Ōhau village.

Current Climate Conditions Increases Wildfire Risks

Hands indicated the ongoing threat posed by the current hot, dry, and windy conditions, which are perfect for sparking wildfires and facilitating their rapid spread. In response to these conditions, a complete fire ban has been imposed in the Mackenzie Basin. He urged residents to visit Checkitsalright.nz to stay updated about fire restrictions in their locale.

Community Preparedness and Perseverance

An information session on wildfire preparedness is slated to take place at the Twizel Events Centre, ensuring the community is armed with knowledge to prevent and respond to wildfires. Hands also encouraged residents and holiday homeowners to undertake regular maintenance of their properties, including mowing lawns and pruning trees, to mitigate fire risks. Despite the looming fire threat, holiday homeowner Dave Honeyfield, who lost four properties in the previous fire, remains resolute in his plans to rebuild and retire at Lake Ōhau. Local residents have teamed up with authorities to learn from past fires, in a bid to enhance community safety.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

