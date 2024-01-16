Whangarei Council's Trespass Notices to Homeless Stir Concerns

In a move that has stirred controversy, the Whangarei District Council in New Zealand has issued trespass notices to at least four homeless individuals, including Jason Poutai. These notices effectively bar them from certain areas of the city, including Robert Street, the location of the city's sole daytime refuge for the homeless, Open Arms.

Trespass Notices Amid Health Concerns

The council reportedly issued these notices after previous attempts to manage the rough sleepers proved ineffective. The impetus behind these actions, according to the council, are health, safety, and hygiene concerns raised by local businesses. Poutai, who has been living in a tent on a Robert Street footpath since June of the previous year, is among those affected by these notices.

Homeless Access to Essential Services in Question

While the council maintains that the trespassed individuals can still access essential services like Open Arms, Poutai contends that the notice restricts him from doing so. Meanwhile, Poutai and others have experienced harassment and violence while living on the streets, further underlining their precarious situation.

Proposed Solutions and Unresolved Discussions

Poutai has been advocating for the establishment of a night shelter in Whangarei. Both he and homeless advocate Carrie Kake have proposed using the vacant Old Boys' Rugby and Sports Club site, owned by the council, as a temporary solution. Yet, despite these discussions, action remains elusive. The council has acknowledged receiving proposals for using land to address homelessness but stresses the need for a sustainable solution involving central government agencies, funding, and comprehensive services.