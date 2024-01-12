Whanganui Caboodle Event 2024: A Nostalgic Blast from the Past

Mark your calendars as the Whanganui Caboodle event is set to make a grand comeback in 2024. This lively celebration of eras past is poised to paint the town red from January 19-22, offering a plethora of activities and entertainment that cater to all ages and tastes. The event aims to provide an immersive journey through time, music, and vintage splendor, bridging the past and the present.

Vintage Delights Across Multiple Stages

Classic car displays, retro fashion, and live music across multiple stages are the primary attractions of this nostalgia-evoking event. The music stages will be strategically located at Majestic Square, Ridgway Street, and Victoria Avenue Block One. This variety ensures that there’s something for everyone, from soothing classic tunes to high-octane rock, promising an auditory feast for music lovers.

Family-Friendly Entertainment and Activities

Children’s activities and a fashion show, hosted by Money Poppins, will add extra flavor to the event. The Whanganui River Market and the Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge are other highlights that will contribute to an unforgettable weekend. The Whanganui Vintage Weekend will kick off with a Friday night soiree at Ridgway Park, promising a vibrant start to the festivities.

A Grand Finale to Remember

The event will culminate with the grand finale on Monday, featuring the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby and the Snell Mile Challenge. These events are bound to keep the adrenaline levels high and provide a fitting end to an eventful weekend.

The Whanganui Vintage Weekend is more than just a celebration of the city’s history, culture, and artistic flair. It’s a free community event that invites everyone to step back in time and immerse themselves in a collective experience of nostalgia and joy. With a diverse range of activities and entertainment, the event promises to create cherished memories and celebrate the city’s rich heritage in a truly unique fashion.