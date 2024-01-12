en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Whanganui Caboodle Event 2024: A Nostalgic Blast from the Past

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Whanganui Caboodle Event 2024: A Nostalgic Blast from the Past

Mark your calendars as the Whanganui Caboodle event is set to make a grand comeback in 2024. This lively celebration of eras past is poised to paint the town red from January 19-22, offering a plethora of activities and entertainment that cater to all ages and tastes. The event aims to provide an immersive journey through time, music, and vintage splendor, bridging the past and the present.

Vintage Delights Across Multiple Stages

Classic car displays, retro fashion, and live music across multiple stages are the primary attractions of this nostalgia-evoking event. The music stages will be strategically located at Majestic Square, Ridgway Street, and Victoria Avenue Block One. This variety ensures that there’s something for everyone, from soothing classic tunes to high-octane rock, promising an auditory feast for music lovers.

Family-Friendly Entertainment and Activities

Children’s activities and a fashion show, hosted by Money Poppins, will add extra flavor to the event. The Whanganui River Market and the Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge are other highlights that will contribute to an unforgettable weekend. The Whanganui Vintage Weekend will kick off with a Friday night soiree at Ridgway Park, promising a vibrant start to the festivities.

A Grand Finale to Remember

The event will culminate with the grand finale on Monday, featuring the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby and the Snell Mile Challenge. These events are bound to keep the adrenaline levels high and provide a fitting end to an eventful weekend.

The Whanganui Vintage Weekend is more than just a celebration of the city’s history, culture, and artistic flair. It’s a free community event that invites everyone to step back in time and immerse themselves in a collective experience of nostalgia and joy. With a diverse range of activities and entertainment, the event promises to create cherished memories and celebrate the city’s rich heritage in a truly unique fashion.

0
New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
5 mins ago
Improved Pass Rate Showcases Positive Trend in Academic Performance
In a recent announcement by the Ministry of Education, the results for the Year 13 or Form 7 examinations were released, revealing a 90 percent pass rate. This shows a commendable improvement from last year’s 89 percent and is a testament to the effectiveness of the Ministry’s efforts. A total of 7,717 students sat for
Improved Pass Rate Showcases Positive Trend in Academic Performance
Jacinda Ardern Prepares for Wedding Amid Covid Precautions, Clashing Nuptials
6 hours ago
Jacinda Ardern Prepares for Wedding Amid Covid Precautions, Clashing Nuptials
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme
8 hours ago
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme
Samoan Funeral Director Advocates for Cultural Shift to Alleviate Funeral Costs
2 hours ago
Samoan Funeral Director Advocates for Cultural Shift to Alleviate Funeral Costs
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
4 hours ago
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
Mouse Causes Panic Leading to Police Callout in Dunedin
5 hours ago
Mouse Causes Panic Leading to Police Callout in Dunedin
Latest Headlines
World News
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
42 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
1 min
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
1 min
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
2 mins
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
2 mins
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
2 mins
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
2 mins
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
2 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
3 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
50 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app