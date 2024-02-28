Whangārei Boys' High Inspires with Careers Event; NorthChamber Presidency Contested

Whangārei Boys' High School recently hosted an inspiring career event for approximately 350 Year 9 students, showcasing a vast array of professional paths from mortuary technicians and engineers to CEOs and rocket scientists. This initiative, part of the 'Inspiring the Future' program, aims to broaden students' horizons regarding potential career options. Meanwhile, the NorthChamber, a pivotal organization in Northland’s business landscape, is set to witness a contest for the position of volunteer president at its upcoming AGM, a rare occurrence highlighting the vibrant democracy within the local business community.

Sparking Career Interests at Whangārei Boys' High

During the 'Inspiring the Future' event, students had the unique opportunity to interact with 36 professionals from various industries, gaining invaluable insights into diverse career paths. This effort by the school and participating professionals underscores the importance of early career exploration, encouraging students to consider a wide range of professions as they think about their futures.

Contest for NorthChamber President

For the first time in many years, the NorthChamber's AGM on March 13 will feature a contest for the president's role, signaling a healthy competitive spirit within the Northland business community. Incumbent president Tim Robinson faces competition from Tania McInnes, showcasing the dynamic leadership landscape within the region's business sector.

Community Engagement and Support Initiatives

The Whangārei District Council is engaging with the community to shape its 30-year Future Development Strategy, focusing on sustainable housing. Additionally, the council is hosting a family-friendly event for Children's Day, Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki, offering a plethora of activities and entertainment. Furthermore, the Northland Rural Support Trust is organizing the Time Out Tour, a mental health-focused event led by former TV presenter Matt Chisholm, aimed at supporting rural communities by fostering a dialogue on mental health challenges in farming.

These developments in Whangārei and the broader Northland region highlight a community actively engaged in shaping its future through education, leadership contests, strategic planning, and support for mental health. The collective efforts of schools, local government, business leaders, and support organizations serve not only to address immediate needs but also to lay the groundwork for a resilient and vibrant community.