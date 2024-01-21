Urgent Warning: Westland Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Emergency Management Group Urges Vigilance

Heavy rainfall is forecasted in Westland, with the region's ranges and localized areas expected to be significantly affected through tonight. This has led the West Coast Emergency Management Group, under the leadership of Controller Te Aroha Cook, to issue an urgent warning to all residents and visitors against complacency.

Intensity of Rainfall

In the wake of the downpours affecting South Westland, it's predicted that an additional 350-550mm of rain will fall in the ranges within the next 24 hours. The imminent rainfall poses potential threats to infrastructure, roads, and river levels. The Waiho River has already reached its first alarm level at 8 meters and is projected to peak around 2am on Saturday. In a similar vein, the Hokitika River is swelling due to rainfall in the ranges, with an anticipated peak at 10am tomorrow. The high tide coinciding in Hokitika around 7am could potentially exacerbate the situation, warranting close monitoring of the situation overnight.

Emergency Services on High Alert

The Grey District has been put on an Orange weather watch, anticipating intense rainfall of 25-30mm per hour later tonight. The Buller region will also be affected. In preparation for potential incidents, emergency services have increased personnel in strategic locations, including Franz Josef, Haast, Hokitika, and Greymouth.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

With an estimated 1500 people in Franz Josef and significant road traffic, authorities are urging caution and vigilance in staying informed about road and weather conditions. The Westland community is bracing for more torrential downpours after a night of rain, with emergency services preparing for potential landslides, flooding, and community isolation. It is recommended to navigate this extreme weather with the utmost care and attention to safety advisories.