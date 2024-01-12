Wellington Train Services Disrupted: Power Issue and Heat Restrictions

At 3:30 pm, the city of Wellington was thrown into a transport turmoil as the all-electric passenger train services ground to a halt due to a power issue. Metlink, the city's public transport operator, was quick to alert the public of the disruption, urging commuters to seek alternative transportation means. This sudden halt of train services follows a series of precautionary measures by KiwiRail to mitigate potential track warping caused by summer's high temperatures.

Heat Restrictions: A Precautionary Measure

In an attempt to safeguard its infrastructure, KiwiRail imposed temporary heat restrictions on the train line running between Wellington and Kāpiti. These restrictions, which reduce train speeds to 40km/h on specific track sections, are enforced when track temperatures hit the 40 degrees Celsius mark. KiwiRail explains that steel rails, when subjected to direct sunlight, significantly surpass air temperature.

A Delicate Balance: Transport Versus Safety

While such heat restrictions are a summer norm, on particularly scorching days, they can extend into the late evening. KiwiRail, in a bid to maintain the balance between efficient transport service and safety, reassures the public that the restrictions will be lifted the moment temperatures descend below the critical threshold.

Bus Services to the Rescue

In the face of this disruption, bus services have stepped in to fill the void left by the train service halt. The web page in question offers a wealth of information pertaining to this Wellington train service disruption, including a detailed list of affected trips, timetable changes, and bus stop locations. A map indicating the bus stop locations is also provided, to aid commuters in this abrupt transition from rail to road.