Wellington Film Society Opens 2024 Season with Kubrick's Masterpiece, Barry Lyndon

The curtain rises on the Wellington Film Society's 2024 season, not with the blare of trumpets, but with the genteel elegance of Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece, Barry Lyndon. As the Embassy Theatre's grand screen illuminates on a cool February evening, attendees are whisked away to the 18th century, following the tumultuous journey of Redmond Barry, a role immortalized by Ryan O'Neal. This screening marks a pivotal moment in Aotearoa's cinematic landscape, highlighting the increasing difficulty of accessing classic films amidst the dominance of streaming platforms.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into Kubrick's Cinematic World

Released in 1975, Barry Lyndon is a film that demands the big screen. Its breathtaking visuals, meticulously crafted by Kubrick, one of the greatest film directors of all time, are a testament to the art of cinema. O'Neal, reflecting on his time working with Kubrick, shares insights into the director's visionary approach and meticulous nature. "Working with Kubrick was like attending a master class in filmmaking," O'Neal reminisces, emphasizing the director's relentless pursuit of perfection. Kubrick's reputation for precise cinema is not just about the aesthetic; it's about immersing the viewer in a vivid, authentic world.

Preserving Cinema's Rich Heritage

Advertisment

The rise of streaming services has undeniably transformed how we access and view films. While convenient, this shift poses a significant threat to the preservation and appreciation of classic cinema on the big screen. The Wellington Film Society, in its mission to keep the heritage of film alive, offers a rare opportunity for cinephiles to experience films as they were meant to be seen. Barry Lyndon, with its grandeur and historical depth, exemplifies the type of cinematic experience that is becoming increasingly scarce. The society's program for the season, featuring titles like Silent Running, Rain, Joint Security Area, Possession, and Barry Lyndon, underscores the importance of film societies in providing access to diverse cinematic works.

The Challenge of Classic Film Accessibility in Aotearoa

The struggle to find classic films in Aotearoa is not just a matter of nostalgia; it's a cultural issue. As streaming platforms prioritize new content, older films are often left in the digital dust, inaccessible to a new generation of viewers. The Wellington Film Society's initiative to screen classics like Barry Lyndon serves as a beacon of hope for preserving cinematic history. However, the ongoing maintenance issues at the Embassy Theatre remind us of the fragility of these endeavors. The ability to continue showcasing these films depends on the support and maintenance of traditional venues, highlighting the ongoing battle between modern convenience and the preservation of cinematic art.