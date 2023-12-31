Wellington City Ushers in a New Era of Parking Payments

As the dawn of a new year approaches, the Wellington City Council is ushering in an era of modernity for its drivers. Beginning next week, a total of 400 new parking meters will grace the city center, Kelburn, and areas in the vicinity of the Botanic Gardens. These new-age meters, replacing the traditional carpark number method, spell out a revolution in the way parking payments are made, using licence plates as the chief identifier.

A Blend of Tradition and Technology

The new meters come in two contrasting designs. The first features a blend of coin and card meters, recognizable by their striking black and yellow design that sits firmly on the ground. The second design is a card-only meter, mounted high on poles, making a bold statement.

Despite the technological overhaul, the council has decided to keep parking fees constant. Drivers will continue to shell out between $3 to $5 per hour on weekdays, and a flat rate of $3 per hour on weekends.

Accessibility and Inclusion as Top Priorities

In a move towards inclusivity, the meters will feature on-screen instructions in both English and te reo Māori, with screen heights made accessible for wheelchair users. This feature is a nod towards the council’s commitment to ensuring that all members of the community can make full use of the new system.

Out with the Old, in with the New

With the rollout of the new system, the old carpark numbers on the kerbs are set to be removed. They are rendered obsolete, giving way to the new age of parking. The Wellington City Council is encouraging drivers to familiarize themselves with these changes, especially as people return from the Christmas break.

The new parking meters offer a variety of payment options, including card-only and cash transactions. Some even support paywave and the PayMyPark app. This move is expected to streamline the process of parking payments, making it quicker and more efficient for Wellington’s drivers.