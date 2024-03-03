Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā Partial Closure for Redwood Tree Removal on Wednesday

Some areas of Botanic Garden ki Paekākā will be temporarily inaccessible to public on Wednesday, as Wellington City Council undertakes removal of two decaying redwood trees, damaged largely by kākā. The operation, involving a helicopter for safety and efficiency, underscores the balance between urban development and preserving natural habitats.

Assessment and Decision

After thorough evaluation by both Wellington City Council's arborists and external consultants, it was determined that removing the trees was essential for public safety. The decay, accelerated by kākā damage and subsequent pests and diseases, made the trees unstable. David Sole, Manager Wellington Gardens, highlighted the conflict between the return of the kākā, a treasured species, and the damage they cause to certain trees. Efforts are underway to diversify plant species in the garden to prevent similar issues in the future.

Operational Details and Public Safety

The removal process, scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, 6 March (weather permitting), will see the trees dismantled in sections. Given the trees' proximity to the Treehouse Visitor Centre and the limited space, a helicopter was deemed the safest and most efficient removal method. Public access to certain garden areas will be restricted during the operation for safety, with alternative routes suggested by on-site signs and staff. Local residents have been informed via a letter drop.

Impact on Visitors and Surroundings

Despite the restrictions, key attractions around the Botanic Garden, including the Cable Car, the Cable Car Museum, Cable Top Eatery, Space Place, and Picnic Café, will remain open. Toilets at the top of the Cable Car and the Rose Garden will also be accessible. Visitors can still enjoy many of the garden's attractions, with updates provided on the Wellington Gardens Facebook page. The Downhill Walk will be open, albeit with minor detours.

This event marks a significant effort by Wellington City Council to ensure both the safety of its citizens and the preservation of its natural heritage, demonstrating the challenges and solutions in balancing urban development with environmental conservation.