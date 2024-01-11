Wedding Bells for Jacinda Ardern: Who Will Design the Dress?

Anticipation continues to build around the forthcoming nuptials of New Zealand's former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. The focus, however, extends beyond the romantic celebration itself, centering on the identity of the designer tasked with creating Ardern's wedding dress. Ardern, known for her unwavering support for Kiwi designers, has often been seen donning local labels for significant events, sparking intrigue about her wedding attire.

Possible Contenders

Among the speculated names, Juliette Hogan stands at the forefront. Known for her ethereal simplicity and being a personal favorite of Ardern, Hogan has recently reintroduced bridalwear in her collection, making her a viable contender. Another strong candidate is Maaike, the brand that adorned Ardern on her historic election night in 2020. Given Ardern's penchant for trousers, Maaike could potentially offer a surprising twist to traditional bridalwear.

Other Likely Designers

Emilia Wickstead, another Ardern-favored designer with strong New Zealand connections and a high-profile bridal range, is also a likely choice. Other possible designers in the mix include Gloria by Kristine Crabb, known for its relaxed glamour, and Brooke Tyson, whose non-traditional bridal style could provide an unexpected choice. The heritage label Vinka, boasting a long history in New Zealand's fashion scene, cannot be dismissed either.

Unveiling the Mystery

While the wedding's location in Hawke's Bay remains shrouded in mystery, the designer of Ardern's wedding gown will be revealed on the day of the event. The impending wedding, postponed from its original 2022 date due to the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak, has kept the public eagerly waiting. Ardern and Gayford, who began dating in 2014 and got engaged in 2019, have shared many significant moments together, including the birth of their child, two major election campaigns, and the loss of their beloved cat, Paddles. Their upcoming wedding is expected to cast a spotlight on the region, potentially promoting Hawke's Bay as a desirable wedding destination.