New Zealand

Waterspout Causes Damage on West Coast; More Could Follow, Warns Forecaster

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Waterspout Causes Damage on West Coast; More Could Follow, Warns Forecaster

On an ordinary afternoon shortly after 12 pm, the tranquility of the West Coast was disrupted when a waterspout made landfall at Awatuna, causing damage to trees and properties. The unanticipated weather event originated from active shower clouds over the sea, exhibiting a spectacle of nature’s fury and unpredictability.

Nature’s Fury Unleashed

The waterspout, akin to a tornado, was captured by Elizabeth Meaclem and her great-nephew Caleb, owners of the Awatuna Sunset Lodge. The video captured showed the waterspout crashing onto the seawater near Hokitika and advancing towards their home. Miraculously, the tornado caused minimal property damage before it dissipated towards Waimea Creek. Despite the unexpected event, no injuries were reported, and the lodge remained relatively unscathed.

Understanding the Phenomenon

Explaining the science behind the spectacle, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said that the waterspout was a result of active shower clouds over the sea becoming more convective due to a convergence in upward motion. This led to a downdraft and spin akin to a tornado, causing the waterspout. Marsters’ insights shed light on the intricate dynamics that characterize such weather phenomena.

Bracing for More Weather Disruptions

However, the West Coast might have to brace for additional weather disruptions. Marsters warned that another front moving up the West Coast could bring additional waterspouts and thunderstorms to the region. This weather system is expected to move off the South Island by Sunday night and continue onto the North Island, potentially causing further disturbances. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and prepared for any ensuing weather changes.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

